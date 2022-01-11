Female-Led ‘Zorro’ From Rodriguez Siblings In Development at CW

A female-led “Zorro” reboot from CBS Television Studios, originally set at NBC, has undergone some changes and is now being developed for the CW, TheWrap has learned.

The series, from siblings Robert and Rebecca Rodriguez, who will both write and executive produce (with Rebecca directing), will center around a young Latinx woman who is out for vengeance after her father’s murder. She’ll join a secret society and adopt the Zorro outlaw persona in her quest.

Sean Tretta will also co-write with the siblings, and executive produce.

Other EPs include Ben Silverman, Rodney Ferrell and Howard T. Owens from Propagate, Geoff Clark, Eric Bromberg, John Gertz on behalf of Zorro Property, Inc. and Jay Weisleder.

The previous incarnation that was in the works for NBC, was set to be a modern-day retelling of the Zorro mythology following Z, a female descendant of a warrior bloodline, who was set to go to great lengths to protect the defenseless in her community.

“Zorro” has been adapted for the screen numerous times, mostly for the big screen. Douglas Fairbanks, Antonio Banderas and Alain Delon have all played the masked hero. There was also a “Zorro” TV series that aired in the 1950s.

And just last month, news broke that Wilmer Valderamma and Disney Branded Television are teaming up for another new Zorro, which will star the actor as Don Diego de la Vega – and his alter ego Zorro (the dashing swashbuckler).

Deadline was first to report the news.