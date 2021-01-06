Female Rioter Dies, Shot During Pro-Trump Siege of Capitol, Police Say

“She didn’t heed the call, and as we kind of raced up to grab people and pull them back, they shot her in the neck and she fell back on me,” the eyewitness, who identified himself as Thomas Morani, said. “She started kind of moving weird and blood was coming out of her neck and mouth and nose.”
According to CNN, “multiple” law enforcement officers were also injured during the Trump supporters’ occupation of the U.S. Capitol, with at least one taken to the hospital.
The pro-Trump riot at the Capitol began Wednesday amid the ceremonial counting of the electoral votes that would confirm the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. A handful of Republican members of Congress had attempted to challenge the normally pro-forma certification of Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory in the 2020 election.
With the ongoing chaos, Capitol Hill was placed on lockdown, with Vice President Mike Pence rushed from the Senate chamber by security, and members of the House and Senate instructed to evacuate the building.
Images and video from the scene showed Trump supporters roaming free throughout the House and Senate chambers, sometimes violently clashing with Capitol police.
Lawmakers throughout the afternoon called on Trump to de-escalate the situation, and while the president did ask his supporters to remain “peaceful” on Twitter, he stopped short of instructing them to leave the building. “No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue,” he wrote.
Pence, who drew the ire of Trump earlier in the day by objecting to the president’s attempt to overturn the election, went further in his own statement.
“The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building,” Pence wrote. “Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
America's Darkest Day: Scenes From US Capitol Under Siege by MAGA Mob (Photos)
The National Guard will be deployed to the United States Capitol building following a riot incited by Trump supporters seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
The group of Trump supporters broke into the Capitol building Wednesday afternoon shortly before 1 p.m. ET. Rioters were able to push past police and barricades around the perimeter of the Capitol, and some guards were photographed with guns drawn inside the Senate chambers.
Photographs and video from reporters and bystanders on the ground and inside the Capitol show rioters overtaking the Senate Chambers, including breaking into senators' offices, stealing and vandalizing property.
Getty Images
An unmasked Trump supporter in face paint inside the Capitol Building Jan. 6.
Getty Images
Capitol Police deploy tear gas in an attempt to disperse the crowds in Washington, D.C.
Getty Images
Pro-Trump rioters outside the Capitol Building.
Getty Images
Pro-Trump rioters perch on the railings of the Capitol Building.
Getty Images
Police officers in riot gear walk towards the scene at the Capitol Building.
Getty Images
Pro-Trump rioters in the Capitol Building.
Getty Images
Pro-Trump rioters inside the Capitol Building.
Getty Images
Pro-Trump rioters broke into the Capitol Building to destroy government property and vandalize the building.
Getty Images
Confederate flags are visible inside and outside the Capitol during the riots.
Getty Images
A man is seen bleeding outside the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images
Members of Congress evacuate the House Chamber as protesters attempt to enter during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images
A protester sits on the Speaker of the House's dais inside Capitol chambers.
Getty Images
A pro-Trump rioter inside the Capitol chambers.
Getty Images
Pro-Trump rioters inside the Capitol Wednesday.
Getty Images
Capitol police officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images
A protester is seen hanging from the balcony in the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images
Rioters gather inside the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images
Rioters gather inside the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images
Trump's flags wave at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Getty Images
1 of 20
Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Wednesday in protest of democratic elections
The National Guard will be deployed to the United States Capitol building following a riot incited by Trump supporters seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
The group of Trump supporters broke into the Capitol building Wednesday afternoon shortly before 1 p.m. ET. Rioters were able to push past police and barricades around the perimeter of the Capitol, and some guards were photographed with guns drawn inside the Senate chambers.
Photographs and video from reporters and bystanders on the ground and inside the Capitol show rioters overtaking the Senate Chambers, including breaking into senators' offices, stealing and vandalizing property.