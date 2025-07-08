Fergie Teams Up With Megan Stalter for New ‘London Bridge’ Music Video and It’s a Delight

Nearly 20 years after Fergie’s 2006 hit “London Bridge” took the world by storm, the pop icon collaborated with Netflix and “Too Much” star Megan Stalter to right a wrong the Internet has not let go.

Her original music video for the hit single has over 60 million views on YouTube, but it had just one flaw – it was shot on the Tower Bridge not the London Bridge that the song referenced. For the reimagined video, Fergie and Stalter strutted down the actual London Bridge.

“Is this the bridge that everyone was making a big fuss about?” Stalter asked, as the duo were surrounded by trash bags, dull scenery and someone’s rogue hair extensions. “It smells like sh-t.”

“Now you see why we didn’t shoot here originally,” Fergie joked, referencing the music video being shot on the objectively more glamorous Tower Bridge.

Watch the video here:

Throughout the video, the “Too Much” star, who plays a 20-something American in London in the new Netflix series, dances on The King’s Guard’s, poses for the paparazzi and gets comforted by the Grammy Award winner after she hits a pap with her heel.

Stalter, who is best known for her role as Kayla in “Hacks,” leaned into her goofy, somewhat aloof character as Jessica in “Too Much” in the video, drawing a fun contrast to Fergie’s demeanor dressed to the nines in a top hat and Union Jack gown.

The new series from Lena Dunham premieres on Netflix Thursday July 10. “Too Much” stars Stalter as Jessica, a New York workaholic who decides to reroute her life to London after a bad breakup. On her first night out in London town, she unexpectedly meets an indie musician Felix (Will Sharpe). Fergie’s pop anthem opens the series in the first episode.