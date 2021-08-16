‘Field of Dreams’ TV Adaptation From Michael Schur Set at Peacock

Peacock is building it: The NBCUniversal streaming service has handed out a straight-to-series order to a TV adaptation of “Field of Dreams” from “Good Place” creator Michael Schur.

Schur will write and executive produce the drama alongside David Miner, Morgan Sackett and one of the original film’s producers, Lawrence Gordon. The TV series will “reimagine the mixture of family, baseball, Iowa and magic that makes the movie so enduring and beloved.”

The series will be produced by Universal Television.

“Through the years, ‘Field of Dreams’ has remained a fan favorite, maintaining its rightful position in the zeitgeist,” said Lisa Katz, President, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “It’s whimsical and grounded, a space where Mike Schur excels, and we’re looking forward to bringing a new version of this classic to Peacock.”

“’Field of Dreams’ is an iconic Universal Film title from venerable producers Lawrence and Charles Gordon, that we could only have entrusted to Mike Schur,” said Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television. “His talent, his love for baseball and his reverence for its themes make him the perfect choice to revisit this beloved film that evokes nostalgia and visceral emotion in so many of its fans.”

Released in 1989, “Field of Dreams” is widely considered to be among the greatest sports movies in history. It starred Kevin Costner as an Iowa farmer who builds a baseball field after hearing a mysterious voice tell him, “If you build it, he will come.” It eventually attracts the ghosts of baseball legends like Shoeless Joe Jackson (who was played by Ray Liotta).

It was nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Last week, Major League Baseball held a game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox at the actual “Field of Dreams” that was constructed for the movie in Iowa. It was the most-watched MLB regular season game in 16 years.

“Field of Dreams” is not the only classic baseball movie getting the TV series treatment. Amazon has an update on “A League of Their Own” from “Broad City” co-creator Abby Jacobson.