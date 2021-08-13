Field of Dream Game

Fox

Ratings: Fox’s ‘Field of Dreams Game’ Dominates All of Broadcast TV

by and | August 13, 2021 @ 1:13 PM

Including the ”Brooklyn Nine-Nine“ final season premiere

The “Field of Dreams Game” had a dream ending for Chicago White Sox fans, and its ratings were a dream for Fox.

Thursday was a busy one on broadcast. In addition to Fox’s “Field of Dreams Game,” NBC brought back “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” for one final run. CBS aired “Big Brother.”

Become a member to read more.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jmaasaronson

