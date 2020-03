Reese Witherspoon asks in a new trailer for Quibi’s nature series “Fierce Queens,” “Why do they call it the animal kingdom when it’s clearly run by queens?”

In the trailer released Sunday — which you can watch above — series host Witherspoon introduces “the females who give new meaning to eat, prey and love.”

Produced by BBC Studios, the short-form series takes a look at the lives of “phenomenal female animals: the rebel matriarchs, powerful leaders and dangerous lovers of the natural world. From hyenas to fireflies, meerkats to humpback whales, the documentary series will bring you the most dramatic natural history stories from a fresh female perspective.”

Also Read: Here Are the 51 Shows That Will Be Available on Quibi at Launch

“Fierce Queens” will be one of more than 50 original series that will be available on Quibi’s mobile-first streaming service when it launches next month. The list also includes a new courtroom show hosted by Chrissy Teigen, a survival thriller starring Corey Hawkins and Sophie Turner, as well as news programs from Entertainment Weekly, ESPN and NBC News and more.

“Fierce Queens” is produced by BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit. In addition to narrating, Witherspoon also serves as an executive producer on the project alongside Jo Shinner.

Quibi is set to launch on April 6. It’ll cost $4.99 per month for ad-supported streaming, and $7.99 for ad-free service. See the complete list of the shows that will be available on the bite-sized streamer here.