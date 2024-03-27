Fifth Season’s Christopher Slager Promoted to Head of Film

Fifth Season has promoted Christopher Slager to head of film as the studio expands its in-house production and development of feature films, co-CEOs Graham Taylor and Chris Rice announced on Wednesday.

Additionally, Alexis Garcia, who previously managed features, will launch a new venture with backing from Fifth Season, details of which will be announced at a later date. Garcia will remain a consultant to Fifth Season during the transition.

Slager’s promotion comes as the company looks to build on recent successes like the hit comedy “80 for Brady,” Michael Bay’s “Ambulance” and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Oscar-nominated “The Lost Daughter.” The company has several high profile projects already in the pipeline, which Slager will oversee, including “Animals” starring Matt Damon and directed by Ben Affleck, “The Beast” starring Samuel L. Jackson and Joel Kinnaman and directed by Emmy winner James Madigan.

“Christopher is one of the most dynamic and entrepreneurial executives working today,” Taylor and Rice said in a statement to TheWrap. “We believe there is a huge opportunity ahead in the film space, and we are committed to expanding our focus on in-house production and development under his leadership.”

“Over the last decade and a half, I’ve been inspired by colleagues and artists whose vision and tenacity have brought forth many of the great movies of our time,” Slager added. “Our film group at Fifth Season has learned and grown a lot over the last few years and has steadily been built to offer an alternative to filmmakers in a moment of industry transformation.”

In his new role, Slager will oversee the company’s upcoming film slate, including such anticipated projects as Stephen Chbosky’s “Nonnas,” Jan Komasa’s “Anniversary,” Nick Rowland’s “She Rides Shotgun” and “Friendship” from Emmy-nominated writer-director Andrew DeYoung.

A long-serving Fifth Season executive, Slager has served as a partner and SVP of film finance and sales at Endeavor Content and previously WME. Prior to this, he was at Focus Features.

A former Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree and prolific executive, Slager has over 100 feature film credits, including Academy Award nominees “The Florida Project” and “Mudbound,” as well as “Jerry and Marge Go Large,” “The Banker,” “Uncorked,” “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” Independent Spirit Award winner “Pig” and the “Book Club” franchise.