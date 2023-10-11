Roku and Fifth Season have inked an international distribution partnership for select Roku unscripted original TV series and movies, the companies announced Wednesday.

Under the deal, the “Severance” producer will exclusively manage the sale of select Roku unscripted projects’ international rights, excluding the U.S., Canada, and Latin America, with Fifth Season serving as Roku’s international format and tape distribution partner for the slate of content.

Roku original projects listed in the initial slate include Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis’ “Honest Renovations,” survival competition series “Fight to Survive,” “Morimoto’s Sushi Master,” “Celebrity Family Food Battle,” which features Sofia Vergara as an executive producer and Manolo Vergara as a host, Jay Brewer’s “Reptile Royalty” and “The Cupcake Guys,” which features football veterans Brian “Rak” Orakpo and Michael “Griff” Griffin. Further titles are expected to be added to the slate.

“With millions of streamers already enjoying our lineup of Roku Originals, we look forward to working with Fifth Season to bring our standout original programming to an even larger audience across the globe,” Roku Originals head Brian Tannenbaum said in a statement.

Allied Management Group’s John Pollak advised Roku on the formation of the partnership with Fifth Season.

“The slate Roku has built is a mix of aspirational lifestyle and entertainment titles fronted by some of Hollywood’s biggest names to create premium originals for a mass audience – the service reaches over 100 million households in the U.S. and the team knows exactly what will resonate with a broad audience looking for top tier entertainment,” Fifth Season TV Distribution president Prentiss Fraser said. “These are fun, familiar but elevated shows which fit our slate of curated, best in category content – and we’re excited to offer them to buyers internationally.”

In addition to handling international distribution for its own projects, Fifth Season also spearheads global distribution for dozens of shows, including “Killing Eve,” “The Morning Show,” “Normal People” and “The Night Manager.”