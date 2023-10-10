Roku Lands Completed ‘Spiderwick Chronicles’ Series After Show Was Dropped by Disney+

Roku just scored a completed, anticipated adaptation of a beloved book series that will air in early 2024. The streaming platform announced on Tuesday that it has acquired “The Spiderwick Chronicles” nearly two months after the show was dropped by Disney+ as part of a cost-saving measure.

Based on the book series of the same name by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, “The Spiderwick Chronicles” follows the coming-of-age story of the Grace Family, as they move from New York to Michigan and into their family’s ancestral home. Upon arrival, the family not only uncovers mysteries hidden inside their great grandfather’s Spiderwick Estate, but also discovers a secret, fantastical world around them.

The eight-episode first season was produced by Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television to initially stream on Disney+, but the streamer decided not to move forward with its plans after the first season was completed. And their loss is Roku’s gain.

“It is an honor to bring ‘The Spiderwick Chronicles,’ a spectacular adventure-filled story led by the incredible Christian Slater and Joy Bryant, exclusively to The Roku Channel,” said Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Originals, Roku Media. “We cannot wait to introduce this exquisitely crafted series, imagined by a world-class creative team, to millions of streamers.”

“We are elated that ‘The Spiderwick Chronicles’ has found a new home and want to thank The Roku Channel for their passionate partnership,” said Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount Television Studios and Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. “Our showrunner Aron Eli Coleite has crafted a beautiful series full of all the enchantment that made the books so beloved, and we can’t wait for audiences to meet these wonderful characters.”

The show stars Joy Bryant as Helen Grace, Noah Cottrell as Simon Grace, Lyon Daniels as Jared Grace, Mychala Lee as Mallory Grace, Jack Dylan Grazer as the voice of Thimbletack and Christian Slater as Mulgarath.

“The Spiderwick Chronicles” is executive produced by Aron Eli Coleite, who also serves as showrunner, along with Kat Coiro, who directs the first two episodes of the series. Tony DiTerlizzi, Holly Black, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg, Julie Kane-Ritsch and Grace Gilroy also executive produce. Produced by Paramount Television Studios & 20th Television, Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes the series internationally.