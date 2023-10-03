Roku and Demi Lovato are teaming up on “A Very Demi Holiday Special,” a new holiday celebration starring the singer that will stream Dec. 8 exclusively on The Roku Channel.

The special will feature Lovato performing classic holiday songs like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” and “Jingle Bell Rock” — plus a surprise duet as well as a few of Lovato’s own original hits. She will also be joined throughout by a group of celebrity guests, who will be revealed at a later date.

“The holidays are such a special time of year, and I can’t wait to put my special twist on the celebrations,” Lovato said in a statement.

“A Very Demi Holiday Special” is produced by Michael Ratner’s OBB Pictures. Lovato, Michael and Scott Ratner, Kfir Goldberg, Simone Spira and Todd Yasui serve as executive producers.

“Together with Demi and the OBB Pictures team, we’ve created a truly fun and unique holiday experience for viewers to connect with and laugh over,” said Brian Tannenbaum, Roku Media’s head of originals. “We can’t wait for audiences to unwrap this one-of-kind Roku Original special.”

“We’ve had the honor of collaborating with Demi a number of times, and across documentaries, music videos, live performances and podcasts, we’ve seen first-hand how uniquely multitalented she is,” Ratner said in a statement. “Yet again, in typical Demi fashion, ‘A Very Demi Holiday Special’ delivers. We’re excited to be working with the Roku team on a project that brings some much-needed joy for the 2023 holidays.”

OBB and Lovato are currently in production on the documentary film “Child Star” for Hulu, Lovato’s directorial debut that will deconstruct the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight through the lens of some of the world’s most famous former child stars, including Lovato.

OBB’s other upcoming projects include the documentary film “Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa,” which was bought by Netflix out of the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival for a 2024 global release, and OBB’s long-running series “Kevin Hart’s Cold as Balls,” which just returned for its ninth season.

A Grammy-nominated musician, Lovato has released eight studio albums, all of which debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200. Her latest album “Revamped” features rock versions of her hit songs.