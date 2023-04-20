Hannah Waddingham Lands Musical Holiday Special at Apple TV+

Hannah Waddingham will star and executive produce a new musical holiday special for Apple TV+.

“Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas” is set to feature performances of festive classics by the “Ted Lasso” star as well as special surprise guests.

The special, which will be recorded in front of an audience at the London Coliseum, will be produced by Done + Dusted and directed by BAFTA Award-winner Hamish Hamilton. In addition to Waddingham, Katy Mullan, Moira Ross, Raj Kapoor and Nick Todisco serve as executive producers.

“Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas” marks the first holiday special for the actress and the latest collaboration for Apple TV+ and Done + Dusted’s Katy Mullan, which includes “My Kind of Country,” Apple’s first competition series about the global search for unconventional and extraordinary country music talent. Apple TV+ also previously collaborated with director Hamilton and Done + Dusted on its first holiday special, the Emmy Award-nominated “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.”

Waddingham can currently be seen in Season 3 of the Apple TV+ comedy “Ted Lasso,” for which she won an Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy for her widely celebrated performance as Rebecca Welton. She is also know for onscreen roles in “Hocus Pocus 2,” “Sex Education” and “Game of Thrones,” and her contribution to musical theater with three Olivier Award nominations for her roles in “Kiss Me Kate,” “A Little Night Music,” and “Monty Python’s Spamalot“

Waddingham made her hosting debut at the 2023 Olivier Awards and will serve as the co-host of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in May. Her other upcoming projects include Masterpiece & ITV’s miniseries “Tom Jones,” Fox’s animated series “Krapopolis,” the new animated adaptation of “Garfield,” and feature films “The Fall Guy” and “Mission: Impossible 8.”

Waddingham is represented by Atlas Artists, CAA (US), CAM (UK), and Wolf-Kasteler.