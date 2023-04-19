Patti LuPone wanted to be on Apple TV+’s musical series “Schmigadoon!,” but was told she’s “too old,” the multiple Tony winner said in a new interview.

On Wednesday, the 73-year-old LuPone, who costars in Marvel’s upcoming “Agatha: Coven of Chaos,” told Mashable, “I wanted to be in ‘Schmigadoon!’ and I was too old.. I don’t know what else to say. I so wanted to be in it!”

When asked to clarify, LuPone explained, “Exactly what I said. We reached out to them and said, ‘I want to be in Schmigadoon!’ They said, ‘Sorry. You’re too old.'”

While she admitted the turndown was “so sad” and “depressing,” she added, “It’s their loss.” LuPone won Tonys for her roles in Broadway productions of “Evita,” “Gypsy,” and the 2022 revival of “Company.”

“Schmigadoon!” stars Keegan-Michael Key, Cecily Strong, Aaron Tveit and Dove Cameron and in it second season, is doing musical odes to sexy classics including “Chicago” and “Hair.”

Season 2 is executive produced by Cinco Paul, Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer and Micah Frank. It was created by Paul and Ken Daurio.

TheWrap has reached out to Apple TV+ for comment.