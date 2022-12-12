Fifth Season Promotes Noah Greenshner to Execute Vice President of TV Development, Production

Fifth Season has promoted Noah Greenshner from senior VP to executive VP TV development and production. The TV Studios has also recruited Jill Arthur as EVP of TV development and production after joining the studio. Arthur previously worked at Amazon Studios as senior development and programming executive.

“Since Day 1, it’s been an incredible experience working at a company with such vision, and humanity,” Greenshner said in a statement about his new position. “Having leaders like Chris Rice, Graham Taylor and Joe Hipps, who are equal parts great businessmen and amazing people is truly inspiring. Excited to continue building with our entire team.”

During his time at Fifth Season, Greenshner led and oversaw the studio’s Emmy award-winning thriller series “Severance,” which is currently in production for its second season. In his new role, he will continue to oversee the development of TV series, one of which includes the recently renewed Hulu series “Nine Perfect Strangers.” As for Arthur, her expertise resides in woman-led dramas and comedies. While at Amazon Studios she oversaw “The Power,” “Expats,” “Hanna with Love” and “The Tick.”Arthur previously served in executive roles at Jerry Weintraub Productions.

“I am honored and thrilled to be joining the immensely talented folks at Fifth Season,” Arthur said. “For the past few years, I’ve watched with admiration as Graham, Chris and Joe have built a company that is not only creatively and commercially successful but have done so while fostering a culture that thrives on respect and inclusivity. I look forward to working together to generate shows that help shape the conversation in our culture at such an important time. I can’t wait to get started with the amazing team that I already feel so at home with.”

Greenshner and Hipps will work directly with Hipps and Fifth Season on overseeing writer and producer deals, as well as the studio’s slate of series.

“Noah has been an invaluable member of the FIFTH SEASON family since the TV Studio began in 2018 (as Endeavor Content) and his leadership in this new role will continue as we take our TV business to the next level,” said Joe Hipps, President, TV Development and Production at Fifth Season. “I enjoyed working with Jill when she was a buyer, but very happy that she’s part of the team, bringing her expertise and passion for developing great dramas, comedies and her eye for adapting strong source material. I’m excited to build on the great year we’ve had with this best-in-class team.”

Before moving over to Fifth Season,Greenshner worked as the vice president of scripted development for Legendary.