Independent Spirit Awards Move 2022 Ceremony to 3 Weeks Before Oscar Weekend

The Film Independent Spirit Awards are planning to move its 2022 ceremony to earlier in March and away from its traditional date on the Saturday immediately before the Oscars.

The 2022 Spirit Awards, entering into its 37th year, will now take place on March 6 as a means of branching out to a wider audience and separating itself from the Oscars, which are set for three weeks later on March 27. It’s also an opportunity for the Spirits to stake out a larger place in the awards calendar given the absence of the Golden Globes in 2022.

The move also puts it ahead of both the Oscar nominees luncheon and when final balloting for Oscar voting begins, suggesting that the winners at the ceremony could have a better chance of influencing Academy Awards voters.

2021’s Indie Spirits also shifted from tradition, going virtual for its ceremony and taking place in a primetime slot on the Thursday ahead of the Oscars. The show also recently added TV awards for the first time this past year, and while the nominees and winners can generally overlap with the Oscars, it has at times produced a more eclectic and diverse group of honorees. Last year, “Nomadland” won four awards including Best Picture (which also won the Oscar), but the 2021 crop of nominees was led by indie darling “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” with seven nominations.

More to come…

Deadline first reported the news.