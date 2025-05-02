Film Industry Adds 2,000 Jobs in April

The motion picture industry introduced 2,000 jobs in April — a welcome sight after a downturn in March — as Friday’s U.S. jobs report came in stronger than anticipated.

In April, the U.S. added 177,000 new jobs across the country, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics — easily surpassing the 133,000 projected by Dow Jones, according to CNBC.

That growth included the thousands of new jobs added by the “motion picture and sound recording industries,” according to the government. This stands out, since the sector lost 1,100 jobs in March. Overall, the motion picture and sound recording sector has 411,100 jobs, per the Bureau of Labor’s figures — up 13,400 jobs overall since the end of April 2024.

Elsewhere, the “broadcasting and content providers” sector also added 2,500 jobs.

Friday’s jobs report comes after a wild month for Wall Street, following President Trump announcing his “Liberation Day” tariff plan on April 2. Several economists and media analysts who spoke to TheWrap ripped President Trump’s handling of the economy since returning to office; most of the criticism was aimed at his tariff plan, with one economist calling it an “unmitigated disaster.”

Wall Street, like the jobs market in April, has seemed to shrug off tariff concerns, though. The three major stock indexes, following big drops in early April, have recovered in recent weeks, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both slightly higher than where they were on April 2; the Dow Jones is down about 2.5% since “Liberation Day.”

The 177,000 new jobs added in April was down slightly compared to the 185,000 added in March. The unemployment rate remained the same at 4.2%.