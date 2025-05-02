Grading Trump’s Economy at 100 Days: Media Business Experts Say the President Is Failing

Markets: The president’s inconsistent tariffs have been “an unmitigated disaster,” one economist tells TheWrap

How has President Trump handled the economy in his first 100 days back in the White House? Multiple experts in the business of media and entertainment spoke to TheWrap and graded the president poorly, with one giving the president an “F” and another calling his tariff policy “an unmitigated disaster.”

