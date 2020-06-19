Film Veteran Who Called for Black Editors Defends Post: ‘Inclusion’ is Necessary for ‘Authentic Storytelling’

Ri-Karlo Handy’s Facebook post seeking black film editors was met with backlash

| June 19, 2020 @ 8:19 AM
Ri-Karlo Handy

Getty Images

A black film editor responded Thursday to the uproar over his call for “black Union editors” on Facebook, saying, “to create authentic storytelling that touches diverse audiences, you must have the inclusion of diverse voices in the room. “

On Tuesday, Ri-Karlo Handy posted in a private Facebook group for filmmakers that read: “Looking for black Union editors… please [direct message] me your contact info!” Hardy later wrote in a post detailing the ensuing uproar, “Those 11 words set off a firestorm in the group, leading to racist posts in the comments and a heated debate about diversity, discrimination, and opportunity.”

Actress Nicole French screengrabbed and posted some of the responses, which included white editors saying “look what we’re asked to tolerate” and claiming they were victims of reverse racism.

Also Read: CNN Urges Trump to 'Be Better' After He Posts Phony Video of Network Story About Two Toddlers

Handy noted in his response that he — a black filmmaker — and others have noticed a distinct lack of diversity in the production industry, which was why he sought to elevate black editors for his projects.

“I’m a Black editor, producer, and production executive who has 20 years of working for FOX, CBS, MTV, ESPN, BET, and BOUNCE TV under my belt, who has often been the only person of color on a project. I posted this query because in recent weeks, as BLM and #BlackOutTuesday movements have focused on business leaders’ attention on breaking down barriers to access opportunities for professionals of color, I began hearing from post supervisors that want to hire more black editors and need a credible resource to locate them,” he posted.

Handy concluded, “To create authentic storytelling that touches diverse audiences, you must have the inclusion of diverse voices in the room. It’s my sincere hope that what we are currently seeing is a renaissance in our industry and an honest effort to level the playing field for professionals of color.”

Ava DuVernay weighed in on Twitter, too, writing, “Everyone has a right to their opinion. And we – Black producers with hiring power – have the right to not hire those who diminish us. So, to the white men in this thread… if you don’t get that job you were up for, kindly remember… bias can go both ways. This is 2020 speaking.”

TheWrap has reached out to Handy for further comment.

All the Hollywood Films Arriving on Demand Early Because of the Coronavirus

  • Films Arriving on VOD Early Disney/Warner Bros./Universal
  • Trolls World Tour coronavirus Universal Pictures
  • dc comics movies ranked joker birds of prey Warner Bros.
  • The Hunt Universal Pictures
  • Elisabeth Moss The Invisible Man Universal Pictures
  • Emma Focus Features
  • Bloodshot Sony Pictures
  • i still believe kj apa Lionsgate
  • The Way Back Warner Bros.
  • Onward Disney/Pixar
  • Sonic movie box office Paramount Pictures
  • The Call of the Wild Harrison Ford 20th Century
  • Downhill Fox Searchlight
  • Never Rarely Sometimes Always Focus Features
  • Shailene Woodley Endings Beginnings Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • To the Stars Malin Akerman Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • Impractical Jokers: The Movie truTV
  • Artemis Fowl Ferdia Shaw Disney
  • The Infiltrators Oscilloscope
  • Working Man Brainstorm Media
  • Steph Curry Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images
  • Scoob Trailer Warner Bros.
  • King of Staten Island Pete Davidson Universal Pictures
  • THE HIGH NOTE Tracee Ellis Ross Focus Features
  • Waiting for the Barbarians Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • IRRESISTIBLE Daniel McFadden / Focus Features
  • My Spy Dave Bautista Amazon Studios
  • the one and only ivan disney thea sharrock Disney
  • The Secret Garden STXfilms
1 of 29

“Irresistible” joins a list of big films heading to digital home entertainment platforms early

Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE