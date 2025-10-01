FilmLA President Paul Audley to Retire at End of Year

FilmLA President Paul Audley will retire at the end of 2025, ending a 17-year tenure as the head of the Los Angeles film office.

Audley will be succeeded by FilmLA’s CFO/COO Denise Gutches, who will take the role of CEO effective January 1, 2026. FilmLA tells TheWrap that the leadership transition has been a year-long process as Audley first came to the organization’s board with a proposal to hand the reins over to Gutches back in January.

The changing of the guard comes at a critical time for Los Angeles’ local film industry, as FilmLA is in the midst of addressing calls by producers, entertainment unions and local officials to reduce the costs of on-location shooting.

“I am honored to lead FilmLA into its next phase,” said Gutches. “With the revitalization of the Film and Television Tax Credit and numerous transformative initiatives underway across Los Angeles, FilmLA is uniquely positioned to support the creative and economic vitality of the region’s film and television industry. I look forward to working with our partners to build a resilient and innovative future.”

“FilmLA has consistently demonstrated its ability to adapt and thrive in a changing environment. I am confident that Denise and the leadership team will continue to advance FilmLA’s mission with the same dedication and excellence that has defined our work.”

Along with Gutches’ promotion, VP of Operations Donna Washington will expand her focus on regional film policy alignment and enhanced client service as VP of External Affairs. Philip Sokoloski will continue in his role as VP, Integrated Communications overseeing media relations, marketing, and industry research.

Among the key duties for Gutches and her team will be to fulfill a commitment made to local officials to change the terms of its contract with the city after the LA Board of Public Works approved a five-year renewal of that contract this past June.

LA City Councilmember Adrin Nazarian, whose district includes North Hollywood and Studio City, said in a statement at the time that renewal of the contract was necessary to ensure that permitting for any on-location shooting could continue. In recent years, thousands of film and television productions have moved to other states and countries in search of more favorable tax credits and lower permitting and inspection costs.

Grassroots group Stay in LA has called on multiple changes to the FilmLA contract, including adding incentives for public property shoots through waived or reduced fees, streamlining the permitting process, and reducing the number of required public safety officers at shoots, particularly shoots that do not require road closures or pyrotechnic special effects.

While FilmLA has not spoken about those proposed changes specifically, it has met with the Board of Public Works with its own list of proposals to make the permitting process more efficient and less costly and to discuss its contract. Particular focus in the immediate term has been on “low-impact permits” intended for small, independent productions for which permitting costs can be a make-or-break issue when choosing where to shoot.



