FilmRise Acquires Digital Rights to 300 Films in Maverick Entertainment Library (Exclusive)

Streaming network FilmRise has acquired the digital distribution rights to over 300 different film titles from the Maverick Entertainment Library, which is known for its diverse movies targeted at African American audiences and with niche genres.

The titles in the deal include 2019’s “New Year, New Us” starring Kellen Marcus (pictured) and Courtney Gray, “Murder Gardens” starring Bertrand E. Boyd, “Love & Drugs” starring Kenny Gardner, “#Love Swag” starring Anica Barbosa and “The Lies We Tell But the Secrets We Keep” starring Anita Nicole Brown, among many others.

The deal gives the FilmRise Streaming Network AVOD, including FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) rights, in both the US and Canada.

“We couldn’t think of a better partner to align with than Maverick Entertainment, given their leading position in providing content for Black audiences,” FilmRise CEO Danny Fisher said in a statement. “We believe their impressive collection of programming will make a great addition to FilmRise’s continuously growing library of diverse titles. We look forward to offering audiences free access to these productions.”

“Our film library has always been about diversity, both in front of and behind the lens, so, anytime we can expand our reach, we achieve our goal by providing additional platforms for our film library to be viewed,” Maverick president and founder Doug Schwab said in a statement. “I’ve long been impressed with FilmRise and I’m excited to be aligned with such a dominate player in the AVOD & FAST world.”

The deal was negotiated by Max Einhorn, SVP, Acquisitions & Co-Productions for FilmRise and Doug Schwab, President and Founder of Maverick Entertainment.