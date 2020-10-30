‘Filthy Rich,’ ‘Next’ Canceled After 1 Season Each at Fox

Fox will not move forward with second seasons of “neXt” or “Filthy Rich,” TheWrap has confirmed.

Both dramas were originally scheduled to air earlier this year but were held until this fall due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The remaining episodes of both will continue to air as planned.

According to an individual familiar with the matter, both series were well-received at the network creatively but underperformed in the ratings. Complications related to the pandemic are also said to have been a factor in the decision.

“Filthy Rich,” which has aired five episodes so far, is currently averaging a 0.5 rating and 3.2 million total viewers per episode, including a week of delayed viewing. “neXt,” which has aired just two of its 10 episodes, is averaging a 0.5 rating and 2.8 million total viewers.

“Filthy Rich” stars Kim Cattrall, Gerald McRaney, Aubrey Dollar, Corey Cott, Benjamin Aguilar, Mark L. Young, Melia Kreiling, Steve Harris, David Denman and Olivia Macklin. The southern Gothic drama is created and executive produced by Tate Taylor. Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo and John Norris executive produce, with Cattrall serving as a producer.

“neXt” hails from creator and executive producer Manny Coto, executive producer Charlie Gogolak and executive producers and directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra. It stars John Slattery, Michael Mosley, Jason Butler Harner, Eve Harlow, Aaron Moten, Gerardo Celasco, Elizabeth Cappuccino and Evan Whitten.

Variety first reported the news.