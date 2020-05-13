‘Filthy Rich’ Trailer: Jeffrey Epstein Accusers Warn ‘Monsters Are Still Out There’

Netflix released the first trailer for the “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich,” the new docuseries from director Lisa Bryant, on Wednesday.

The four-part series, which lists “Conversations With a Killer” director Joe Berlinger among its executive producers, examines Epstein’s crimes through firsthand accounts from the financial tycoon’s accusers. “The monsters are still out there,” one of the accusers warns of the network of people who enabled Epstein’s crimes. “You took our freedom, now we’re going to take yours.”

Here’s Netflix’s description of the series:

Also Read: 'Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein?' 3-Part Docuseries Set at Investigation Discovery

Leading up to his 2019 arrest, mysterious tycoon Jeffrey Epstein was accused of abusing women and underage girls for decades, assembling a network of enablers to help carry out and cover up his crimes. Epstein came from humble beginnings yet managed to lie and manipulate his way to the top of the financial world. He eventually gained tremendous wealth and power while running an international sex trafficking ring. The serial sex abuser made a secret plea deal with the government in 2008 avoiding a potential life sentence and continued to abuse women. With their frightening firsthand accounts, Epstein’s accusers are the leading voices in director Lisa Bryant’s four-part docuseries JEFFREY EPSTEIN: FILTHY RICH. By revealing their emotional scars, some for the very first time, the sisterhood of survivors intend to stop predators — and the American justice system — from silencing the next generation.

“Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich” is produced by A RadicalMedia and James Patterson Entertainment in association with Third Eye Motion Picture Company. It premieres Wednesday, May 27.