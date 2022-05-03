Final ‘Ozark’ Season Is Netflix’s Most-Viewed English Language Show of the Week

The final “Ozark” episodes, which dropped on April 29, topped Netflix’s No. 1 English language show of the week globally.

“Ozark,” which stars Laura Linney, Jason Bateman and Julia Garner, amassed 78.4 million hours viewed across the week. “Ozark’s” total was just about double the hours seen of the No. 2 show — “Selling Sunset” Season 5 (34.31). Meanwhile, “Anatomy of a Scandal,” which was last week’s No. 1, came in third with 30.17 million hours viewed for the week of April 25 – May 1.

“Bridgerton” Season 2, starring Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley, fell to No. 4 globally (29.74 million hours), while LGBTQ love story “Heartstopper” took the No. 5 slot with 23.94 million hours viewed.

“Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacey Tapes” took No. 6 with 20.91 million hours. Viewers were also eager for the last go-round of “Grace and Frankie.” The final episodes of its seventh season landed, appropriately, at No. 7 with 15.47 million hours viewed.

“The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” took the No. 8 slot with 13.14 million hours, while “Bridgerton” Season 1 took No. 9 with 12.13 million hours. Animated series “The Creature Cases” rounded out the Top 10 with 11.76 million hours viewed.

The Top 10 chart in the U.S. was slightly different.

1. “Ozark” Season 4

2. “Selling Sunset” Season 5

3. “The Marked Heart”

4. “Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes”

5. “Bridgerton” Season 2

6. “Married at First Sight” Season 10

7. “Grace and Frankie” Season 7

8. “Anatomy of a Scandal”

9. “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On”

10. “Bullsh*t Game Show”