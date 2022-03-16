We've Got Hollywood Covered
Financier and Radio Host Peter Schiff Dressed Down for Criticizing Zelenskyy’s Casual Attire

”Doesn’t the President of the #Ukraine own a suit?“

| March 16, 2022 @ 8:39 AM
Voldymyr Zelenskyy

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 16: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the U.S. Congress by video to plead for support as his country is besieged by Russian forces at the U.S. Capitol on March 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. Zelenskyy addressed Congress as Ukraine continues to defend itself from an ongoing Russian invasion. (Photo by J. Scott Applewhite-Pool/Getty Images)

Ukraine president Voldymyr Zelenskyy made a scheduled video conference appearance before Congress on Wednesday morning (pictured above), dressed in the same practical, come-as-you-are wartime attire he’s worn since the start of Russia’s unprovoked invasion (on this day, a rumpled Army-green t-shirt).

That was the moment that Peter Schiff, outspoken Wall Street whale and radio personality, decided it was time for someone to finally say something about Zelenskyy’s slovenly fashion.

Spoiler alert: It didn’t go over well.

“I understand times are hard, but doesn’t the President of the #Ukraine own a suit?” Schiff tweeted. “I don’t have much respect for current members of the U.S. Congress either, but I still wouldn’t address them wearing a t-shirt. I wouldn’t want to disrespect the institution or the Unites States.”

peter schiff
Peter Schiff (Getty Images)

Considering what Zelenskyy was there to do — plead with the U.S. Congress for more aid, including a no-fly zone that could stifle Russia’s murderous urban bombing campaigns — it doesn’t seem likely that “disrespect the institution” was his motivation. Perhaps he’s a bit busy for fussy French cuffs and tie-knots?

In any case, Schiff’s tweet was treated with a firestorm of mockery.

“What next, asking soldiers to wear a parade uniform on the front?” tweeted @Edolis.

As of about 8 a.m. PT, the ratio on Schiff’s tweet was rolling up faster than the national debt clock, with several thousand replies and quote tweets, but only 300+ retweets and and 2,000+ likes.

Yikes!

MUNICH, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 19: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky cleans up pretty nice in a statement during the 58th Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Ronald Wittek – Pool/Getty Images)
Fox News Reporter Benjamin Hall Safe and Now Out of Ukraine
Also Read:
Fox News Reporter Benjamin Hall Safe and Now Out of Ukraine

Zelenskyy does, in fact, own suits, but his choice of daily active wear, perhaps justified by constant threat of extreme wartime danger, isn’t just upsetting fusty investor-types. It’s influencing fellow world leaders: This week, French leader Emmanuel Macron was photographed taking meetings with stubble and a tactical hoodie, quite possibly the first time he’s been seen performing public duties without a dapper suit and clean shave.

No word from Schiff yet on the appropriateness of Macron’s ensemble.

