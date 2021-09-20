‘Finch’ Trailer: Tom Hanks Can Even Make the End of the World Heartwarming (Video)

Tom Hanks is stepping into the post-apocalyptic genre with his newest film “Finch,” which got its first trailer from Apple on Monday. But this is Tom Hanks, so even a movie about the end of the world with him as its star is going to be heartwarming.



Hanks plays Finch, a robotics engineer struggling to survive on a world where a solar flare has killed all crops and made the planet nearly uninhabitable. He’s alone in his lab except for a faithful dog, and when he discovers that a solar storm is coming to destroy his home, he comes up with a wild plan to build a robot that will help him escape to the mountains.



But again, this is Tom Hanks we’re talking about! As Finch teaches Jeff the robot (voiced by Caleb Landry Jones) to drive and to find the wonders of life even in a world where life is so hard to find, the unlikely duo forms a father/son bond.



Miguel Sapochnik, who won an Emmy directing the famous “Battle of the Bastards” episode of “Game of Thrones,” is directing his second feature film here from a script by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell, with Robert Zemeckis as executive producer. The film will be released on Apple TV+ on Nov. 5.



Watch the trailer for “Finch” in the clip above.