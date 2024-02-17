“Fire Country” Season 2 walks back into the flames this February, reuniting audiences with the action-packed CBS series that emerged as the most-watched new debut in Fall 2022.

Series co-creator Max Theriot stars as Bode Donovan, a convict who enlists in a firefighting program to reduce his sentence and winds up being sent back to his hometown, where he has to work alongside his estranged family and confront the traumas of his past.

The drama series also stars Kevin Alejandro, Jordan Calloway, Diane Farr, Billy Burke, Stephanie Arcila, Jules Latimer and W. Tré Davis, with “Deadpool” star Morena Baccarin set to appear in Season 2.

If you’ve been waiting to see what’s next for Bode and the rest of Station 42, read on for everything you need to know about how to watch “Fire Country.”

When does “Fire Country” Season 2 premiere?

“Fire Country” Season 2 premieres on CBS on Friday, Feb. 16.

New episodes will premiere on Fridays at 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET.

“Fire Country” Episode Release Schedule

CBS has revealed episode details for the first three episodes, which you can see below. We’ll update here when new episodes are revealed.

S.2 Ep.1: “Something’s Coming” – Feb. 16

S.2 Ep.2: “Like Breathing Again” – Feb. 23

S.2 Ep.3: “See You Next Apocalypse” – March 1

Where is “Fire Country” Season 2 streaming?

New episodes of “Fire Country” will be available to stream live and on demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers.

For Paramount+ Essential (aka, the ad-supported plan) subscribers, Season 2 episodes will stream on Paramount+ the next day.

Season 1 is also available to stream on Paramount+.

Watch the Season 2 Super Bowl spot