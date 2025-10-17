‘Fire Country’ Season 4 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

Get fired up,”Fire Country” Season 4 is finally here. The CBS series stars co-creator Max Thieriot as Bode Donovan, a convict from a family of firefighters who enlists in a firefighting program to reduce his sentence and winds up back in his hometown, working side-by-side with his estranged family. Season 4 picks up with Station 42 as they deal with the fallout from the devastating Zabel Fire, promising turmoil at the station and a new battalion chief (played by “The Pitt” actor Shawn Hatosy).

The drama series also stars Kevin Alejandro, Jordan Calloway, Diane Farr, Jules Latimer and W. Tré Davis. If you’ve been waiting to see what’s next for Bode and the rest of Station 42, read on for everything you need to know about how to watch “Fire Country.”

When does “Fire Country” Season 4 premiere?

“Fire Country” Season 4 returns with its premiere episode on CBS on Friday, Oct. 17, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

New episodes will premiere on Fridays in their normal time slot, from 9-10 p.m. ET.

“Fire Country” Episode Release Schedule

CBS has revealed episode details for the first three episodes, which you can see below. We’ll update here when new episodes are revealed.

S.4 Ep.1: “Goodbye for Now” – Oct. 17 In the aftermath of the Zabel Ridge fire, Station 42 faces internal turmoil but must rally together for a high-stakes rescue that tests their strength, loyalty and the future of the firehouse.

S.3 Ep.2: “Not a Stray” – Oct. 24 Station 42 faces a high-stakes wildfire situation that tests their unity, leadership and personal resilience. The new battalion chief (Hatosy) is on site, but he has a polarizing leadership style that gets under everyone’s skin.

S.4 Ep.3: “The Ways We Start to Heal” – Oct. 31 The Station 42 team responds to a dangerous zipline accident that escalates into a wildfire due to illegal fireworks. Meanwhile, Sharon struggles with letting go of Vince’s belongings and unexpectedly finds comfort in Vince’s ex, Renee (Constance Zimmer)



Where is “Fire Country” streaming?

New episodes of “Fire Country” will be available to stream live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium (formerly Paramount+ with Showtime) subscribers.

For Paramount+ Essential (aka, the ad-supported plan) subscribers, new “Fire Country” episodes will stream on Paramount+ the next day.

Seasons 1-3 are also available to stream on Paramount+ and Seasons 1-2 are streaming on Netflix.