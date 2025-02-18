FireAid Deploys $50 Million Toward Los Angeles Wildfire Relief in Phase One Grants

After raising more than $100 million through its FireAid Benefit Concert, the Intuit Dome is ready to deploy half of that in phase-one grants toward Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts.

Local organizations that provide “essential services, food assistance, childcare support, critical healthcare resources, housing support, rental relief, student assistance programs and navigation services” are on the receiving end of at least $100,000 each, per Tuesday’s press release. A full list of grant recipients can be found here.

The first wave of funds will begin being deployed on Tuesday and will be fully distributed by the end of February. Smaller grants of $10,000-$50,000 are also available for community-based orgs, with details to apply at FireAidLA.org.

Meanwhile, rebuilding efforts will be the focus of FireAid phase two grants using the other half of the funds still to come.

The six-hour Jan. 30 concert was streamed by over 50 million viewers across 28 broadcasting partners. The show featured performances from SoCal artists like Billie Eilish, Katy Perry and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, with more than 30 musical acts performing at the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum dual venues.

According to CalFire, the 2025 L.A. wildfires burned 57,660 acres, destroyed 16,249 structures and killed at least 29 people. Additionally, AccuWeather estimates the blazes caused more than $250 billion in damages and other economic loss.