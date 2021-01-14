Netflix has released the first trailer for its series adaptation of “Firefly Lane,” starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as lifelong best friends.

Based on the New York Times bestseller by Kristin Hannah, the 10-episode series tells the story of two inseparable best friends and their enduring, complicated bond, spanning four tumultuous decades. Here is the full series description:

The greatest love story of all can be between friends. When unlikely duo Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke) meet at age fourteen, they couldn’t be more different. Tully is the brash and bold girl you can’t ignore, while Kate is the mousy shy girl you never notice. But when a tragedy brings them together, they are bonded for life — forever inseparable best friends. Together they experience thirty years of ups and downs — triumphs and disappointments, heartbreak and joy, and a love triangle that strains their friendship. One goes on to fabulous wealth and fame, the other chooses marriage and motherhood — but through the decades, their bond remains — until it faces the ultimate test.

In addition to Heigl and Chalke, the series also stars Ali Skovbye as Young Tully and Roan Curtis as Young Kate, as well as Ben Lawson, Beau Garrett and Yael Yurman.

“Witches of East End” creator Maggie Friedman is creator and showrunner on the series, executive producing alongside Heigl, Stephanie Germain, Shawn Williamson, Lee Rose and director Peter O’Fallon. Hannah is co-executive producer on the series alongside Ilene Rosenzweig and John Sacret Young, with Aaron Au serving as producer.