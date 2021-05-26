‘Firefly Lane’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

“Firefly Lane” has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix, the streaming service said Wednesday.

Per Netflix, “Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke will reprise their roles as lifelong best friends facing the ultimate test of their friendship and the path to sustain the other relationships in their lives.”

The new season of “Firefly Lane” will debut in 2022.

Here’s the official description for the show’s first season, which debuted in February: “The greatest love story of all can be between friends. When unlikely duo Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke) meet at age fourteen, they couldn’t be more different. Tully is the brash and bold girl you can’t ignore, while Kate is the mousy shy girl you never notice. But when a tragedy brings them together, they are bonded for life — forever inseparable best friends. Together they experience thirty years of ups and downs — triumphs and disappointments, heartbreak and joy, and a love triangle that strains their friendship. One goes on to fabulous wealth and fame, the other chooses marriage and motherhood — but through the decades, their bond remains — until it faces the ultimate test.”

“Firefly Lane” debuted at No. 1 on Nielsen’s list of the Top 10 streaming series for the Week of Feb. 1-Feb. 7.

The 10-episode show starring Heigl and Chalke as lifelong besties, which debuted Feb. 3, was watched for more than 1.3 billion minutes in just its first five days, the ratings currency company said March 4.

In Nielsen’s SVOD originals runnerup slot for the week beginning Feb. 1 was Netflix’s Shonda Rhimes hit “Bridgerton,” which had been hanging out on the chart ever since its Dec. 25, 2020 debut, with 659 million minutes watched, and in third place was Disney+’s “WandaVision,” which launched Episode 5 during that time period, with 589 million minutes watched/

“Firefly Lane” is based on the novel of the same name by New York Times bestselling author Kristin Hannah, who serves as co-executive producer on the show. Maggie Friedman created the series based on Hannah’s novel and serves as showrunner and executive producer. Heigl and Shawn Williamson also executive produce.