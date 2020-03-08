‘First Cow’ Wrangles In Top Average at Indie Box Office

In a quiet weekend for limited release films at the indie box office, A24’s “First Cow” easily took the top per screen average from its four screen release in New York and Los Angeles. Directed by Kelly Reinhardt, the western took in just over $96,000 for an average of $24,015.

Set in the early 19th century in the Pacific Northwest, “First Cow” stars John Maguro and Orion Lee as a cook and a Chinese immigrant who form an unexpected friendship and an even more unexpected business when they start cooking delicious food using milk stolen from a wealthy landowner’s prized cow. Reinhardt directed from a screenplay she co-wrote with Jonathan Raymond, and the film has a score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Beyond “First Cow,” holdovers have mostly driven the indie box office this weekend. Focus Features’ “Emma.” expanded wide to 1,565 screens, taking in $5 million to bring it to a total of $6.9 million. Funimation’s “My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising” added $1.5 million in its second weekend, giving the anime import a total of $12 million.

Finally, NEON’s “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” added $540,000 from 334 screens to bring its total to $3.3 million, while “Parasite” now stands at $52.8 million after taking in $638,600 this weekend.