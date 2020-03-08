‘First Cow’ Wrangles In Top Average at Indie Box Office

In a quiet weekend for limited release films at the indie box office, A24’s “First Cow” easily took the top per screen average from its four screen release in New York and Los Angeles. Directed by Kelly Reinhardt, the western took in just over $96,000 for an average of $24,015.
Set in the early 19th century in the Pacific Northwest, “First Cow” stars John Maguro and Orion Lee as a cook and a Chinese immigrant who form an unexpected friendship and an even more unexpected business when they start cooking delicious food using milk stolen from a wealthy landowner’s prized cow. Reinhardt directed from a screenplay she co-wrote with Jonathan Raymond, and the film has a score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Beyond “First Cow,” holdovers have mostly driven the indie box office this weekend. Focus Features’ “Emma.” expanded wide to 1,565 screens, taking in $5 million to bring it to a total of $6.9 million. Funimation’s “My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising” added $1.5 million in its second weekend, giving the anime import a total of $12 million.
Finally, NEON’s “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” added $540,000 from 334 screens to bring its total to $3.3 million, while “Parasite” now stands at $52.8 million after taking in $638,600 this weekend.
10 Highest-Grossing Blumhouse Films, From 'Get Out' to 'Paranormal Activity' (Photos)
TheWrap ranks Blumhouse films by domestic gross, not adjusted for inflation.
Credit: The Numbers
10. "The Purge: Anarchy" (2014)
Domestic gross: $71,562,550
Worldwide gross: $111,534,881
Budget: $9,000,000
Blumhouse
9. "The Purge: Election Year" (2016)
Domestic gross: $79,042,440
Worldwide gross: $118,514,727
Budget: $10,000,000
Blumhouse
8. "Insidious Chapter 2" (2013)
Domestic gross: $83,586,447
Worldwide gross: $161,921,515
Budget: $5,000,000
Blumhouse
7. "Paranormal Activity 2" (2010)
Domestic gross: $84,752,907
Worldwide gross: $177,512,032
Budget: $3,000,000
Blumhouse
6. "Paranormal Activity 3" (2011)
Domestic gross: $104,028,807
Worldwide gross: $207,039,844
Budget: $5,000,000
Blumhouse
5. "Paranormal Activity" (2009)
Domestic gross: $107,918,810
Worldwide gross: $194,183,034
Budget: $450,000
Blumhouse
4. Glass (2019)
Domestic gross: $111,048,468
Worldwide gross: $245,316,968
Budget: $20,000,000
Blumhouse
3. "Split" (2017)
Domestic gross: $138,141,585
Worldwide gross: $278,964,806
Budget: $5,000,000
Blumhouse
2."Halloween" (2018)
Domestic gross: $159,347,015
Worldwide gross: $255,490,189
Budget: $10,000,000
Blmhouse
1. "Get Out" (2017)
Domestic gross: $176,040,665
Worldwide gross: $225,408,115
Budget: $5,000
Blumhouse
1 of 11
See where your favorite horror films fall on the box office scale
TheWrap ranks Blumhouse films by domestic gross, not adjusted for inflation.