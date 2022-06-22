Apple TV+ is exploring the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in its latest limited series, “Five Days at Memorial.”

The series is based on actual events, chronicling the impact of the hurricane — which quickly became one of the deadliest natural disasters in the country’s history — and its aftermath on Memorial Medical Center in New Orleans. When the floodwaters rose, power failed, and heat soared, exhausted caregivers at the hospital were forced to make decisions that would follow them for years to come.

In a trailer released Wednesday, nurses, doctors, and residents brace for the hurricane as it races toward the city. As the sun rose over New Orleans the next morning, thousands were trapped inside the hospital, begging for help.

After 45 patients were found dead inside the hospital when search and rescue teams were finally able to assist, the doctors have to defend their decisions during those grueling five days. But, the state attorney isn’t convinced, pushing to pursue charges against the medical professionals inside the building.

“Five Days at Memorial” stars Vera Farmiga, Robert Pine, and Cherry Jones. The cast also includes Julie Ann Emery, Cornelius Smith Jr., Adepero Oduye, Molly Hager, Michael Gaston, and W. Earl Brown.

The eight-episode limited series is executive produced and written by Carlton Cuse and John Ridley, who also direct with Wendey Stanzler. It hails from ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

“Five Days at Memorial” premiere on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Aug. 12, followed by new episodes weekly every Friday through Sept. 16.