Vera Farmiga is a nurse facing unimaginable choices in the aftermath of hurricane Katrina in the trailer for the Apple TV+ limited series “Five Days at Memorial.”

The new series is based on actual events and is an adaptation of the book of the same name. Premiering Aug. 12, “Five Days at Memorial” “chronicles the impact of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath on a local hospital. When the floodwaters rose, power failed and heat soared, exhausted caregivers at a New Orleans hospital were forced to make decisions that would follow them for years to come,” per a logline from the streamer.

Farmiga stars alongside Cornelius Smith Jr. and Cherry Jones. The cast includes Robert Pine (“CHiPs”), Julie Ann Emery (“Better Call Saul,” “Preacher”), Adepero Oduye (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,”“Pariah”), Molly Hager (“Happyish,” “It’s Kind of a Funny Story”), Michael Gaston (“Blindspot,” “The Leftovers”) and W. Earl Brown (“Deadwood,” “Preacher”).

Cuse and Ridley are the writers and executive producers. Cuse, Ridley and Wendey Stanzler (“For All Mankind,” “Dispatches From Elsewhere”) directed the series. ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios, is the studio behind the show.

The show’s first three episodes debut August 12, with one new episode dropping every Friday through Sept. 16.