Apple TV+ Renews Maya Rudolph’s ‘Loot’ for Season 2

Apple TV+ has renewed workplace comedy “Loot,” starring and executive produced by Maya Rudolph, for a second season.

The news comes on the heels of the streamer inking a multi-year, first-look deal with Animal Pictures, the production company run by “Loot” executive producers Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens, which was announced June 27. The series hails from Rudolph, Alan Yang, and Matt Hubbard.

In “Loot,” billionaire Molly Novak (Rudolph) enjoys a seemingly idyllic life, complete with private jets, a sprawling mansion and a gigayacht. But when her longtime husband of 20 years betrays her, she spirals publicly, becoming fuel for tabloid fodder. As she descends to rock bottom, she’s surprised to learn that she has a charity foundation run by the no-nonsense Sofia Salinas (Rodriguez), who pleads with Molly to stop generating bad press. With her devoted assistant Nicholas (Kim Booster) by her side, and with the help of Sofia and team — including mild-mannered accountant Arthur (Faxon) and her optimistic, pop-culture-loving cousin Howard (Funches) — Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

The first five episodes are now streaming on Apple TV+, with new episodes of the 10-episode first season premiering every Friday. The renewal adds “Loot” to Apple’s growing roster of ongoing multi-season comedies, which includes “Ted Lasso,” “Mythic Quest,” “Schmigadoon!” and “The Afterparty.”

Produced for Apple by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, “Loot” is created, written and executive produced by Yang and Hubbard. Rudolph executive produces, along with Lyonne and Renfrew Behrens, through their Animal Pictures banner. Dave Becky of 3 Arts also serves as executive producer.