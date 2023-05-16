‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Teaser Gives First Look at Matthew Lillard as Freddy Fazbear’s Creator (Video)

Universal dominated the box office with “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” but this fall it will introduce a very different video game icon to the big screen: Freddy Fazbear, the deadly star of the indie horror game “Five Nights at Freddy’s.”

Since its debut in 2014, “Five Nights at Freddy’s” has earned a cult following with its bizarre mythology and infamous jumpscares. Now Universal and Blumhouse want to bring all of that to theaters and Peacock with a new teaser trailer that released on Tuesday.



Like the game, the teaser introduces us to a new security guard at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria, a Chuck-E-Cheese-esque kids arcade and pizzeria with an animatronic animal band led by Freddy Fazbear. Josh Hutcherson plays Mike, the poor soul tasked with watching the pizzeria at night, not knowing that Freddy and his fellow animatronics Bonnie, Chica and Foxy have a life of their own…and a desire to kill.

The teaser also offers a brief glimpse of “Scooby-Doo” star Matthew Lillard as “FNAF” villain William Afton, the founder of the company behind Freddy’s animatronics with a bloody past of his own.

Blumhouse’s foray into video game adaptations comes as it is still riding high off of the successful theatrical run of “M3GAN,” which will be getting a sequel after it made $176 million at the box office on a budget of under $15 million. The studio is also working with David Gordon Green, director of the “Halloween” revival trilogy, on a retelling of the classic film “The Exorcist.”



“Five Nights at Freddy’s” hits theaters and Peacock on October 27. Watch the teaser in the clip above.