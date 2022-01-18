Mick Fleetwood to Write and Produce Music for Fox TV Drama ’13 Songs’

Mick Fleetwood, co-founder of rock legends Fleetwood Mac, has teamed with Lionsgate, Fox Entertainment, Polygram Entertainment, Thruline Entertainment and Megamix to produce and write songs for the TV drama “13 Songs.”

The show follows a dying rock legend who reforms his band to write his 13 final songs.

Jonathan Levine (“Nine Perfect Strangers)” is set to direct with Will Reiser (“50/50”) and Jonathan Prince (“Four Weddings and a Funeral”) writing.

The logline: “Mick Fleetwood, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and co-founder of Fleetwood Mac, lends his creative and musical voice to 13 SONGS. Rock Legend Jasper Jones and his band, The Grift, once made music that spoke to a generation of Americans, but not anymore. Decades later, after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, Jasper is given only a few months to live. As a final love letter to his fans, he reconnects with his band to write and record 13 final songs and leave his mark on the world forever.”

Levine, Prince, and Reiser and Fleetwood will serve as an executive producers, along with Willie Mercer and Ron West (via Thruline Entertainment); Gillian Bohrer (via Megamix); David Blackman (via Polygram Entertainment)



Reiser is represented by UTA, Thruline Entertainment and attorney Jamie Feldman. Prince is represented by Rothman Brecher Erich Livingston, Thruline Entertainment and attorney Brad Small. Levine is represented by CAA and attorney Carlos Goodman. Mick Fleetwood is represented by CAA.

