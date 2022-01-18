FOX © 2022 FOX Media LLC.

Fox Entertainment Boss Defends ‘Monarch’ Delay: ‘The Show Is Too Important to Us’

January 18, 2022

”We don’t want to be in a position where COVID is deciding the show’s fate,“ Michael Thorn tells TheWrap in a wide-ranging Q&A

In pushing back the debut of its high-profile country-music drama “Monarch” until the fall, Fox is depriving one of the network’s prized newcomers one of the biggest launching pads in television.

“Monarch,” which features a cast including Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins and Anna Friel, was originally supposed to premiere Jan. 30 at 10 p.m. ET. That would put it right after Fox’s broadcast of the NFL’s NFC Championship Game. That honor is now going to Gordon Ramsay’s “Next Level Chef” — which premiered to big numbers after a football double-header on January 2. Fox cited production delays related to COVID as its reason for delaying “Monarch.”

