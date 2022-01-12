Fox is pushing back the premiere of country music drama “Monarch” until the fall.

The series, which stars Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins, was originally scheduled to premiere after Fox’s coverage of the NFL’s NFC Championship Game on Jan. 30. Anna Friel, Josh Sasse, Beth Ditto, Meagan Holder, Inigo Pascual, Martha Higareda and Emma Milani also star.

“With an incredible pedigree of talent and musical performances, the powerfully compelling drama, ‘Monarch,’ is a top priority for Fox Entertainment in 2022. Unfortunately, due to the unavoidable realities of the pandemic and the profound impact COVID-19 continues to have on our industry and around the world, it is necessary to reschedule ‘Monarch’s’ January 30 debut to the Fall,” a Fox spokesperson said Wednesday. “As the cornerstone of Fox’s new 2022-23 slate, shifting a show of this magnitude allows us to have its entire first season produced, create additional, high-profile content and promotional windows to support launch, and give our viewers the best opportunity to enjoy the series as intended with a non-compromised run of episodes. We thank our cast, producers, writers and the entire crew for their tireless work and continued dedication to the country music-filled world that is ‘Monarch.’”

Here is the logline for the series: “Monarch” is a Texas-sized, multigenerational musical drama about America’s first family of country music. The Romans are fiercely talented, but while their name is synonymous with honesty, the very foundation of their success is a lie. When their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, Nicky Roman, the heir to the crown, already battling an industry stacked against her, will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy.

The series is from creator Melissa London Hilfers. Michael Rauch will serve as showrunner. Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady of The Jackal Group will executive produce alongside country music manager Jason Owen.

Owen’s client roster includes Kacey Musgraves, Faith Hill, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini, and Midland, as well as the estates of Johnny and June Carter Cash. Fox teased that some of Owen’s clients will appear in the series.

“Monarch” will feature both original music and covers.