‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ Adaptation Picked Up to Series at FX

Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s “Fleishman Is in Trouble” limited series has been officially picked up to series at FX.

First put into development in 2019, the project sees Brodesser-Akner adapting her own critically acclaimed debut novel as a nine-episode limited series. The story centers on recently separated 40-something Toby Fleishman, whose ex-wife, Rachel, disappears, leaving him with the kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return.

Brodesser-Akner will write and executive produce alongside Sarah Timberman, Susannah Grant and Carl Beverly of Timberman/Beverly Productions. The project hails from ABC Signature.

“Fleishman is in Trouble offers an unsparing, modern take on life, love and commitment in Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s terrific debut novel and we are thrilled that she is adapting it as a limited series for FX,” said Gina Balian, president of original programming at FX. “Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly and Susannah Grant join Taffy on the creative team that will work with ABC Signature to capture the energy and edge of this story.”

Added Brodesser-Akner, “I’m thrilled to be extending Fleishman’s life onto the screen with such smart, thoughtful and courageous partners. When I was writing this book, my aim was to resolve for myself the mystifying dynamics and politics of marriage and middle age. Writing the book didn’t help much, so I’m hoping that making this show does the trick.”

“Lisa, Tracy and I fell in love with Taffy’s searing novel and were ecstatic she chose us and our partners at FX as her home,” said ABC Signature president Jonnie Davis. “Along with Sarah, Carl and Susannah, we can’t wait for Taffy’s vision for the series to deliver equal water cooler addiction that her book garnered upon debut.”

A staff writer for The New York Times Magazines with previous bylines at GQ, ESPN the Magazine and other publications, Brodesser-Akner is known for her profiles of celebrities including Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow and Marianne Williamson. “Fleishman Is in Trouble” was her first novel and went on to become a New York Times bestseller and received widespread critical acclaim shortly following its release. The adaptation will mark her first foray into television.