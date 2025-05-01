Florence Pugh’s Granny Was Allowed to Call ‘Action’ on ‘Thunderbolts*’ – But Kept Doing It When No One Was Ready | Video

Florence Pugh’s Granny Pat has become beloved by fans, and while she was on the set of Marvel’s “Thunderbolts*,” she caused a bit of mischief for the cast. According to the actress, her grandmother was given an important power — and she took full advantage of it.

Stopping by “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Wednesday night, Pugh noted that both her grandmother and her mother spent about two weeks on set back in 2024, watching the movie film. During that time, director Jake Schreier gave Granny Pat permission to call “action” and “cut.”

“And then I think we all slightly regretted it because she didn’t really listen to any of the details as to how to call ‘action’ and ‘cut.’ She just went ‘ACTION!’” Pugh recalled with a laugh, speeding through the word as fast as possible.

“And no one was ready yet!” she continued. “But everybody had to quickly, like, fall into motion. And she found it very funny.”

Pugh revealed that Schreier even went so far as to let her grandmother actually sit in his director’s chair, which the woman found “thrilling.” So, Pugh joked, “Thunderbolts*” is directed at least in part by Granny Pat.

Pugh also recalled her grandmother watching her first Marvel film, which was 2021’s “Black Widow,” in which Pugh starred alongside Scarlett Johansson. Granny Pat’s main criticism on that one?

“I think I remember her kind of saying that there was just a lot of noise and commotion going on,” Pugh said. “But she loved ‘Thunderbolts*.’”

Meyers was particularly amused by that, joking that it’s very funny for someone to think an “interesting take” on a Marvel film is that it’s loud, which Pugh found pretty funny as well.

You can watch Florence Pugh’s full appearance on “Late Night” in the video above.