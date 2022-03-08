Florence Pugh in Early Talks to Join ‘Dune: Part 2’

Florence Pugh is in early talks to join the cast of “Dune: Part Two,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Denis Villeneuve will return to direct the sequel, which is set for release in October 2023.

As implied by the final scene of the first film, “Dune: Part Two” will see Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) continue to train his powers of foresight and mind control under the aid of his mother Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) and the Fremen on Arrakis. Chani (Zendaya) becomes both a lover and a guide to Paul as he slowly grows in power among the Fremen as their prophesized messiah; and considering how Jessica’s role was expanded by Denis Villeneuve to give her more emotional depth, it wouldn’t be surprising for “Part Two” to make Chani into a hero in her own right.

The foresight scenes Paul experiences throughout “Dune” foreshadow much of what is to come in the sequel, including a bloody war with the evil House Harkonnen over control of Arrakis. When that war happens, you can also expect Dave Bautista to play a major role in it as the bloodthirsty Glossu Rabban.

Pugh is being eyed to play Princess Irulan, the daughter of Emperor Shaddam IV, the ruler who sent the Atreides family to Arrakis. Casting is also underway for the Emperor role. Pugh is also in contention for the lead role in Universal’s “Madonna” biopic. She is currently in production on Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer.” Pugh is repped by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment and Curtis Brown.

Warner Bros. already set a date for the release of “Dune: Part Two” for October 20, 2023.

“Dune” is currently streaming on HBO Max. The first film grossed over $400 million in worldwide box office.

Legendary had no comment.