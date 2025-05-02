Florence Pugh Accidentally Laid on a Scorpion Nest While Filming ‘Thunderbolts*’

Florence Pugh who plays Yelena Belova in Marvel’s “Thunderbolts*,” unknowingly laid on a scorpion nest while filming a scene in the desert.

“We’re in the desert laying down on the floor filming a scene, and as we get up, someone just comes and pats my leg,” she told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published Friday. “And I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ And they’re like, ‘There was a scorpion on your leg.’ Where we were lying down, we were on a scorpion’s home.”

Her cast mates, including Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who plays Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, was shocked to hear about the dangerous incident after the fact. “I did not know this. That’s really freaky,” Louis-Dreyfus exclaimed.

Pugh went into even more disturbing details, explaining that the cast was waiting to do a reset after umbrellas had to be brought in due to the heat.

“We were waiting to do the reset, and then we were going to get back down on the floor, and someone came and patted my leg,” Pugh recalled. “Thank god I was wearing those combat boots, because there was a scorpion on my combat boot climbing up my leg. And then we were like, ‘No way, we were laying down there!’”

“And then they were like, ‘Reset, reset, get back down there,’” Hannah John-Kamen, who plays Ghost, remembered.

Pugh added, “They were like, ‘The scorpions are gone.’ And we were like, ‘But what about the other ones?!’”

Wyatt Russell (John Walker), shared his own on-set scare: “I split my head open. That was a blast.”

David Harbour (Red Guardian) remembered telling the crew that day, “Guys, this is really dangerous because we’re running run in front of this little two-by-four that sticks out right here. We have to duck into it. It’s really dangerous, can we not do this?”

His point was noted, but he was told, “‘Yeah yeah yeah, let’s just go one more time.’” On the final run-through was when Russell was injured: “I just heard, ‘Oh!’ And he went down on the ground. I remember I looked over and blood was just spewing everywhere,” Harbour said.

Russell received staples to close the wound and said he was grateful the board did not hit in the middle of his forehead, but rather in his hairline. “Three inches lower and I would have been the scar guy for the rest of my life. A lot of roles with cool scars in them. Would have been really good for the career. But that was fun.”

“Thunderbolts*” is now playing in theaters.