Florence Pugh Celebrates a Fresh ‘Thunderbolts*’ Rotten Tomatoes Score That ‘Has Us Vibrating’

Florence Pugh is buzzing about the reception to “Thunderbolts*.”

Reviews for the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe dropped ahead of Friday’s premiere to a cavalcade of praise that resulted in a “Fresh” Rotten Tomatoes score. Many read that the movie about a team-up of Marvel’s B-side heroes is a return to form for the MCU, which put Pugh on cloud nine and had her expressing her gratitude on social media.

“The sleep is little but the FRESH Rotten Tomatoes score has us vibrating,” Pugh said on Instagram. “Thank you for the last few days. We’ve been hiking, sucking smoothies, finding David’s, sitting in dinky doll cars, bottys getting ready for the premiere after Kimmel, Theo watching ‘The Notebook’ on little sleep and weeping for hours and starfishing to that unforgettable view.”

She finished: “LA WE LOVED YOU.”

Pugh reprises her role of Yelena Belova for “Thunderbolts*” after appearing as the character in “Black Widow” and the Disney+ series “Hawkeye.” She is joined by Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Wyatt Russell, Lewis Pullman, and Hannah John-Kamen. The team of misfits band together to take on a larger super-powered problem than any could handle alone.

TheWrap reviewer William Bibbiani proclaimed that there is “not a whole lot to complain about” with the latest entry about heroic outcasts.

“Ultimately, ‘Thunderbolts*’ fits into the Marvel Cinematic Universe proper, but not as a flagship enterprise,” he wrote. “For once, these Marvel movies feel genuinely working class: the headliners have skedaddled, leaving has-beens and day-players the chance to take center stage, in this movie and also in real life. The thought of watching forgotten characters from forgotten movies work through their issues may not dazzle you, but Pugh is, as usual, perfection. Louis-Dreyfus is an excellent villain. Pullman is doing complex work. [Jake] Schreier’s film makes you care, whether you gave a crap before or not, and at this point in the franchise that’s a big accomplishment.”

“Thunderbolts*” hits theaters this Friday.