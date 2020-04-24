“Little Women” actress Florence Pugh is set to star in Olivia Wilde’s next film set up at New Line, “Don’t Worry Darling,” and she’ll play the lead in the cast that has also added Wilde, Shia LaBeouf and Chris Pine.

Wilde is directing, producing and co-starring in the film, and she’ll work from a screenplay from her collaborator on “Booksmart,” Katie Silberman.

“Don’t Worry Darling” is a psychological thriller set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert. Character details are being kept under wraps beyond the logline, but Pugh will lead the cast.

New Line acquired “Don’t Worry Darling” as a spec script last August, beating out 18 different studios in a hefty auction. Silberman wrote the screenplay based on the spec by Shane and Carey Van Dyke.

Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee and Miri Yoon will produce with Wilde and Silberman. Catherine Hardwicke will executive produce alongside Shane and Carey Van Dyke. The project is being overseen by studio execs Richard Brener, Daria Cercek and Celia Khong.

Wilde’s debut film “Booksmart” was a critical darling and won an Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature. She and Silberman also sold a holiday comedy pitch to Universal that she’ll direct and produce, and Wilde is set to direct a biopic on Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug called “Perfect” that was acquired by Searchlight Pictures.

Pugh was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” and was one of the breakout stars of last year after also being seen in “Midsommar” and “Fighting With My Family.” She’ll next appear in Marvel’s “Black Widow.”

LaBeouf last starred in “Honey Boy,” the semi-autobiographical film that he wrote, as well as the indie darling “The Peanut Butter Falcon.” LaBeouf recently wrapped production on “Pieces of a Woman.”

Pine will reprise his role in the superhero sequel “Wonder Woman 1984.” He recently wrapped production on the action-thriller “Violence of Action.” He’s also in talks to star in the reboot of “The Saint” at Paramount.

