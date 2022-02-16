A Florida judge has granted a temporary injunction to block the public release of any records from the investigation into Bob Saget’s death.

In court documents filed Wednesday, Circuit Court Judge Vincent S. Chiu wrote, “The Court finds that Plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm in the form of severe mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress if the requested temporary injunction is not granted.”

Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday, one week after it was confirmed that the actor and comedian died of head trauma. The complaint seeks to prevent the release of “statutorily protected autopsy information,” along with audio, video and photographic information related to the autopsy.

Also on Wednesday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department responded to the lawsuit, advocating for transparency in a statement provided to TheWrap.

“While we are sensitive to the family’s concerns about the right to privacy, that must be balanced with our commitment to transparency, compliance with the law, and the public’s right to know,” the department said.

Saget died Jan. 9 at age 65 in his hotel room in Florida following a comedy performance the evening of Jan. 8. On Feb. 9, his family announced that examiners determined he died from head trauma, and that “no drugs or alcohol were involved.” On Feb. 10, the Orange County, Florida Medical Examiner confirmed that statement and added that Saget was also positive for COVID-19 at the time of his death.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report