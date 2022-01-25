Flula Borg Returning as Piëter Krämer in ‘Pitch Perfect’ Series at Peacock

Flula Borg is returning to the “Pitch Perfect” franchise.

The actor and funnyman will once again play former German a cappella star Piëter Krämer, a role he originated in the movies (see this clip for a very amusing reminder, or the video at the top of this page — Borg’s own).

In the series, set several years after his last film appearance, Borg’s character has become a discredited a cappella singer and is now working as a a music manager. He signs Bumper (Adam Devine) as his client, and brings him to Berlin, per the streamer.

Devine was previously announced to be returning for the franchise, again playing Bumper, as he tries to find musical success overseas (in Germany, specifically) after one of his songs takes off in the country.

Executive producers on the series are Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman (Brownstone Productions), Paul Brooks and Scott Neimeyer (Gold Circle Films), and Devine and Megan Amram. Brownstone and Gold Circle produced the three films.

Borg is managed by Shawna Wexler – Sugar 23 He is repped by UTA and his lawyer is Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson