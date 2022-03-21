A potential suspect in a stunt that jumped a Tesla 50 feet into the air and crashed it into parked cars on a steep Los Angeles street has mocked police in new video.

“LAPD didn’t like my stunt,” was written on video posted by @dominykas on TikTok as he displayed a key fob with a key hanging from it. As “Fuck the Police” by N.W.A. plays int he background, the video maker moves the key fob up and down to mimic the Tesla trick.

User @dominykas, who also goes by “Durte (pronounced Dirty) Dom” and whose real name is Dom Zeglaitis, is also a prominent YouTuber.

Late Sunday night, a Model S Tesla was filmed flying through the air, and the resulting crash into two vehicles can be heard in the video. The hit-and-run took place on in the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles at Baxter Street and Alvarado Street. The LAPD’s Central Traffic Division showed the footage of the hit and run on its Twitter page.

Jordan Hook owned one of the vehicles hit by the Tesla — a blue Subaru. Hook has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for a new Subaru. The GoFundMe has raised $8,176 of its $20,000 goal.

The LAPD is offering a $1,000 reward for identifying the driver of the Tesla.

Zeiglaitis is associated with YouTuber David Dobrik, who was involved in a similar stunt a few years ago. A former member of Dobrik’s Vlog Squad, Zeiglaitis has previously been accused of sexual assault, involving Dobrik because it took place at the Vlog Squad House.