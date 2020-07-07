Focus Features in Talks to Finance and Distribute James Gray’s ‘Armageddon Time’ With Cate Blanchett

Focus Features is in talks to distribute worldwide and finance “Armageddon Time,” the latest film from “Ad Astra” director James Gray that stars Cate Blanchett alongside Robert De Niro, Oscar Isaac, Anne Hathaway and Donald Sutherland, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

Gray wrote the script and will direct “Armageddon Time” based on Gray’s own childhood memories. The film will tell a coming-of-age story that explores friendship and loyalty while America is poised to elect Ronald Reagan as president.

Focus could end up backing the film for around $15 million, Deadline reported. The film is expected to begin production at the start of 2021 in New York.

James Gray, Anthony Katagas and RT Features’ Rodrigo Teixeira are producing the film. RT’s Lourenço Sant’Anna and Rodrigo Gutierrez executive producing.

CAA Media Finance represented the film’s domestic distribution rights and arranged financing, and Wild Bunch International is handling international sales and introduced the film to buyers at the Cannes Virtual Market.

Gray’s last film was the lonely and sparse sci-fi “Ad Astra” starring Brad Pitt that made $127.4 million worldwide last fall. RT Features’ credits include Luca Guadagnino’s “Call Me By Your Name” and Olivier Assayas’ “Wasp Network.”

De Niro, Sutherland, Hathaway, Blanchett, Gray, and RT Features are represented by CAA. Hathaway is also represented by Management 360. Isaac is represented by WME and Inspire Entertainment.

Deadline first reported the news.