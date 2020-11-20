On Friday the White House confirmed that Donald Trump Jr., son of President Donald Trump, has tested positive for coronavirus. He’s one of several prominent Republicans — including Florida Senator Rick Scott, and Andrew Giuliani, son of Rudy, who confirmed they have been exposed to COVID-19 just today alone.

And of course he’s one of dozens of people in Donald Trump’s immediate orbit who have contracted the virus in the last several months, including Donald Trump himself, and Herman Cain, who died from it in July. This comes after months of efforts by the president and his associates to downplay the illness and turn efforts to prevent people dying of it into a political wedge issue.

In what is probably not a shock, once the news was public, people on social media definitely chose not to remain politely silent about their feelings regarding Don Jr.’s condition. Instead, they came with lots and lots of jokes at his expense.

“I guess his father finally hugged him,” Jimmy Kimmel joked.

“He’s trying so hard to be like his dad,” Podcaster @ArmyStrang said.

“He’s quarantining in the belly of a slaughtered rhino, wrapped in dead elephant skin,” writer Andrew Goldstein cracked.

“It’s easy to joke, but this a serious situation and my thoughts and prayers are with the coronavirus right now,” comedian Mike Drucker said.

Of course COVID-19 is a serious illness, so it’s good for Don Jr that, according to his spokesperson, he is “completely asymptomatic so far,” and is safely quarantining. The news of his infection comes just under two months after his own father was hospitalized with the illness, and just two days after the COVID death toll in United States passed 250,000 people.

Trump Jr. has, of course, been a steadfast supporter of his father’s COVID-19 policies. This includes: spreading blatant, and dangerous lies about mask usage; spreading baseless conspiracy theories about the timing of vaccine announcements; outright lying that the United States has the pandemic under control (infections rates are setting new records almost daily); and also lying about the death toll.

See some of the reactions below.

I guess his father finally hugged him…. https://t.co/Md5O333c2H — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 20, 2020

It’s easy to joke, but this a serious situation and my thoughts and prayers are with the coronavirus right now https://t.co/Too38rXYih — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) November 20, 2020

Donald Trump Jr. has Covid. Thoughts and prayers. Well, thoughts at least. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) November 20, 2020

He's trying so hard to be like his dad https://t.co/VyRuKjtHCM — American Propagandist (@ArmyStrang) November 20, 2020

Guy at the park just now was a total DILF: Donaldtrumpjr

Ihas

Lcorona

Fvirus — Naomi Rohatyn (@omibaloney) November 21, 2020

looks like the virus… has become the viree https://t.co/ChAr0jl5ch — lvl 45 chaos potus LIMITED EDITION! (@thetomzone) November 20, 2020

He’s quarantining in the belly of a slaughtered rhino, wrapped in dead elephant skin. https://t.co/SebxDCHoBk — Andrew Goldstein (@AngeGold) November 20, 2020

Guess we know cocaine doesn’t help prevent the virus now https://t.co/n1e1B4XOI8 — Kels 🧜🏼‍♀️ (@KellySlayAnn) November 20, 2020

So *that’s* why Trump has made such a strong effort to distance himself from his son for the past… [checks calendar] four years https://t.co/9fddcWLyOS — Collin Bennett (@collinbennett9) November 20, 2020

oh no, poor coronavirus https://t.co/du1bxVYcZF — Gavin Whenman (@GavinWhenman) November 20, 2020

interested to discover how cocaine interacts with dexamethasone https://t.co/6i6EdXFyrb — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) November 20, 2020

oh no. i am praying that donald trump jr [mumbles, does jack off motion] something something [blows kazoo] virus https://t.co/ChAr0jl5ch — lvl 45 chaos potus LIMITED EDITION! (@thetomzone) November 20, 2020

Weird, Don Jr. doesn't seem like the kind of guy who would aggressively inhale airborne droplets in close proximity to other people while proclaiming himself invincible https://t.co/9XWVr8lKao — David Klion (@DavidKlion) November 20, 2020

BREAKING—Donald Trump Jr tests positive for #COVID19. Life father like son. Apple doesn’t fall far from the anti-mask pandemic denial tree. — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 20, 2020

Don Jr: Hey dad it’s me, looks like I got “the rona” too haha, guess that’s just another thing we’ve got in common huh? Other end of the phone: [dial tone, there’s nobody there and there never was] — Sean Thomason (@TheThomason) November 20, 2020