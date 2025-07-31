Foo Fighters and Nine Inch Nails Basically Just Traded Drummers

Josh Freese’s unexpected exit from the Foo Fighters may have hurt, but it didn’t throw a monkey wrench into his career: No pretender, the drummer is set to rejoin Nine Inch Nails, whose current drummer, Ilan Rubin, will now learn to fly with the Foo Fighters.

It wasn’t planned as a trade, but it worked out that way – and in times like these, each band can now wish that they get the best of their respective timekeepers.

The Foo Fighters named Rubin their new drummer on Wednesday, according to multiple media reports citing unnamed sources. Rubin, the longtime touring drummer for Nine Inch Nails, was inducted with the band to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.

Freese replaced the Foos’ founding drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2023, but was asked to walk in May for creative-difference reasons that were not made public. Freese said he was “shocked and disappointed” – but to say he was angry would be a terrible lie, as he wished his heroes well.

And it wasn’t everlong before Freese found a familiar hand that feeds.

Freese had previously played with Nine Inch Nails’ live tour from 2005 to 2008, but stepped away when he became a father to focus on his family. NIN confirmed Wednesday that Freese, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are, once again, all in this together – but only with a celebratory Instagram story.

And if your head isn’t already like a hole, it was Rubin who replaced Freese in 2009. Since it now seems that every day is exactly the same with these bands, he will do so again – but this time with Dave Grohl and his fellow Fighters.

The timing couldn’t be closer: Both bands are set for major tours, as NIN kicks off its Peel It Back tour next month, while the Foo Fighters will spend all their life on the road starting in October.