The Foo Fighters have officially revealed Josh Freese as the band’s new drummer following the passing of longtime percussionist Taylor Hawkins in 2022. Freese has played alongside legends like Guns N’ Roses, Nine Inch Nails and more, and will pick up the sticks behind Dave Grohl and the rest of the Grammy-winning rock band.

The Foo Fighters made the announcement during a livestream studio session Sunday morning. Before they started playing, the band was seen standing around in the studio chatting, with no drummer in sight. Then, one by one, other legendary rock drummers made hilarious cameos, misleading viewers into thinking they might be the band’s next man up.

Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers showed up, only to tell Ghohl his car was being blocked in the studio’s parking lot. Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee walked in next, letting everyone know he picked up their P.F. Chang’s takeout. Danny Carey of Tool came through after that, but only to drop off the band’s poodles after he graciously groomed them (“what a bro,” Grohl said appreciatively). Finally, the camera reveals Freese has been sitting at the drum kit the entire time, and he implores the band to “I don’t know, play a song?”

The rest of the band obliges, and they play their classic, “All My Life.” Check out the full video above.

The Foo Fighters have been without an official drummer since Hawkins tragically passed away at the age of 50 in March of 2022 while on tour with the band. Hawkins’ 16-year-old son Shane sat in for his father in a memorable tribute performance in September.

In addition to his historic touring career, Freese has a lengthy resume as a session drummer, playing on recent albums of some of music’s biggest stars, from Bruce Springsteen to Lana Del Rey to Rob Zombie to M83 and more.